Barbara Carson, age 74, of Neligh, Nebraska died Sunday, April 16. 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara L. Borden was born December 3, 1948, in Corning, New York to Kennith and Cassie Borden. Barbara had lived in Neligh for the past 30 years, working most of that time at the nursing home. She will be best remembered for her fruit trees and sharing baked goods with friends and family.
Barbara died April 16, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family, friends, and former co-workers in her last days.
Survivors include one sister, Rita (Danny) Rowe of Cortland, New York; children, Heather (Mark) Miller of Neligh, Heidi (Robert) Bures of Lincoln, and Jason (Eduarda) Borden of Texas; and grandchildren, Zach (Danae) Miller, Austin Miller, Caleb (Katie) Miller, Tia Carnes, Jessa Carnes, Maysen Carnes, Elizabeth Miller, and Vivienne Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary, Carol, and Diana all of New York.