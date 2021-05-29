Funeral services for Audrey Thiemann, age 71, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Oakdale. Pastor Bruce Phillips will officiate, with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be from Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Audrey died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Audrey Jo Thiemann, daughter of Harold and Cora (Ensminger) Sanderson, was born May 24, 1950, at Tilden. She attended school in Oakdale and graduated from Neligh-Oakdale High School. On February 22, 1969, Audrey was united in marriage to Joseph Thiemann. They were blessed with one daughter, Shelley.
Audrey lived in Oakdale and later in Neligh where she worked at Dollar General. She loved to knit, crochet, fish, and spend time with her great-grandchildren and especially her dog, Bugs. Audrey enjoyed golfing at the Neligh Golf Course and writing poetry.
Audrey is survived by her daughter, Shelley Thiemann of Oakdale; two granddaughters, Tiffany Thiemann of Neligh and Kylie (Justin) Tillotson of Tilden; five great-grandchildren, Brynley, Avery, Callie, Jaxon, and Rhiatt; two brothers, Jim (Phyllis) Sanderson of Oakdale and Robert (Annette) Sanderson of Denison, Iowa; her beloved dog, Bugs; six nieces; four nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Thiemann; father, Harold Sanderson; mother, Cora Elizabeth Wagner; brothers, Mike Sanderson and Richard Sanderson; stepdaughter, Rusty Zoubek; and stepson, Joey Thiemann.