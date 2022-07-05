Funeral Service for Arthur A. Busshardt, age 99, a lifelong resident of Neligh, NE, will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10:00 am at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh with Pastor Peter Sample, Officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Visitation will be an hour prior to service. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling Arrangements. Our Lord & Savior welcomed Art with open arms on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Arbor Care Center in Neligh, NE. Condolences may be directed to his family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Arbor Care Center, Ascera Care Hospice or a charity of your choice. But knowing Art, he would be pleased if people would just offer a word or act of kindness & generosity to another individual.
Arthur August Busshardt was born on April 6, 1923, to August and Lillian (Zimmerman) Busshardt in Watertown, WI. The eldest of 4 siblings & while still a teenager, Art was charged with immense family responsibilities upon the early death of his father. Art was a graduate of Watertown High School and the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, OK. On August 6, 1943, while employed at the Glenn L. Martin Aeronautics Plant in Omaha, he met & was united in marriage to Alice Pollock at the First Presbyterian Church in Omaha. They resided in Neligh their entire 77 years of married life. Two daughters were born to them: Jacquelyn (the late Jim) Dekker of Cedarburg, WI and the late Pamela (Lyle) Schwartz of Norfolk, NE.
Together Art and Alice established & operated Art's Radio & TV as the only certified RCA dealer in the area. As a licensed electrical contractor, he single-handedly wired many homes in the area. He was a devoted Christian, a proud member of Calvary Bible Church dedicated to serving for many years as the church treasurer... even preaching several sermons during the absence of pastors. He was a longtime member (W0UJQ) in the Buzzards Roost Amateur Radio Club and also served on the Neligh District School Board and as a member of the Neligh Fire Department.
For years Art served as the maintenance engineer for the Lincoln & Sioux City television stations transmission towers located south of Neligh. He kept the area television service on the air and viewers extremely happy even when it meant him trudging through snow drifts late at night during Nebraska's unrelenting snowstorms in order to get the transmitters back on the air. He also took pride in looking after his many radio & television customers... often without any charges when his trip involved a minor equipment adjustment or when he could see an elderly customer had very limited resources. Art was a kind, generous and caring man always willing to lend a helping hand to a person in need.
In what little spare time there was, he loved spending time with his family & friends. Traveling through 40 states on family vacations, visiting his Wisconsin family, reading his Bible & helping out at church, playing games of Aggravation with friends (especially their BFFs & neighbors Joe & Fern Philben). In addition to his pride in his family, he was extremely proud of maintaining the beautiful manicured property at 105 J Street over the years. Every year, he & Alice planted a large vegetable garden and shared the harvest with so many in the community, including the Neligh Senior Center.
Arthur is survived by his beloved daughter: Jacquelyn of Cedarburg, WI; son-in-law: Lyle Schwartz of Norfolk, NE; a brother Donald (Shirley) Busshardt of Watertown, WI; 3 grandchildren: Jeff (Sue) Weber of Fox Point, WI; Tony (Morgan) Schwartz of Stanton, NE; and Sara (Shawn) Perry of Bennington NE. Also 2 step grandsons: Todd (Steven Donatello) Dekker of Mequon, WI and Erick (Megan) Dekker of Cedarburg, WI; 6 great grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren and many other relatives & friends.
Preceded in death by his cherished wife, Alice; his daughter, Pamela; his parents; 1 brother; 1 sister, and 1 son-in-law .
Art's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all who so lovingly cared for their Dad during the times when they were unable to be with him. For fear of inadvertently leaving a name out, you all know to whom this appreciation is extended. Sincere gratitude is expressed to Dr. Roger Rudloff, the staff at Antelope Memorial Hospital, Arbor Care Center & Ascera Care Hospice; and Pastor Peter Sample for their loving care during his later years.
"Our Dad will be truly missed and forever loved not only by his family but also by all who knew & loved him "Thank you, Dad, for everything! For being our greatest role model and for providing so well for our family. May You Rest in Peace....no more sadness or confusion. We love you and look forward to the day when we will all be together again."