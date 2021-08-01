Art Clinton

Funeral services for Arliss “Art” Clinton age 79 of Clearwater, NE will be at 10:30 a.m. onSaturday, August 7, 2021 at Cornerstone Bible Church in Orchard with Pastor Troy Watson officiating. 

Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery with Military Rites by Clearwater American Legion Post #267 and Sons of Legion and Legion Riders. Visitation will be Friday, August 6, 2021 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. 

Art passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, NE. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com

