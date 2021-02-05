Funeral Services for Arlene E. Mather, age 93 of Norfolk, NE, formally of Clearwater. NE will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February, 9, 2021 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater, NE with Pastor Daniel Feusse, officiating. Visitation will be Monday, February 8, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Snider Memorial Funeral in Clearwater. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Arlene passed away February 4, 2021 at The Meadows in Norfolk. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Concordia Lutheran Church or Clearwater Fire Department or Clearwater Library.
Arlene E. Mather was born on December 29, 1927 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Herbert C. Raduenz and Lydia L. Winter. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She attended grade school at Dist. 43 and 24 and 7th and 8th grade at St. Paul's Parochial School in Madison County. Arlene graduated from Norfolk High School in 1945. She was employed by Gillette Dairy in Norfolk during her senior year until she married Dean Mather on February 22, 1948. They were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, south of Battle Creek, NE. They were parents of 5 children, Linda, Dennis, Robert, David, and Jeanne. In July of 1963 they moved to Clearwater, NE where they bought the grocery store and operated it until 1978. In 1984, they were back in the store until 1993 when we sold it to Jeanne, our daughter. She became a member of Concordia Lutheran in October 1963. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary #267 in Clearwater and Winter Munson #1644 Auxiliary in Norfolk, Ne. Also, served on the Clearwater Library Board as secretary and was a member of the Elkhorn Valley Extension Club where she served as president and secretary treasurer.
Survived by her children, Linda and husband, Dale Funk of Clearwater, NE; Dennis and wife, Connie Mather, of Black Hawk, SD; Robert and wife, Renee Mather of Norfolk, NE; David Mather of Aurora, CO; Jeanne and husband, Jim Monk of Norfolk, NE. 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dean in 2003. One grandson, two great grandchildren. Two brothers, Vernon and Darrold and sister, Donna Rasmusson.