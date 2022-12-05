Memorial services for Archie Brandt, age 91, of Plainview, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Royal Auditorium in Royal, Nebraska. Bob Moore will officiate, with burial in Royal Cemetery.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, American Legion Post 136, and United States Navy Honor Guard.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the auditorium in Royal.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Archie died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at CHI Health Plainview.
Archie W. Brandt, son of Donley and Lida (Cool) Brandt, was born February 14, 1931, on his parents’ farm west of Creighton, Nebraska. He attended Mars Country School until the eighth grade. Archie served in the United States Navy for four years during the Korean War and was stationed on the USS Iowa for three of those years. Due to his service in the Navy, he later received an honorary high school diploma.
On April 19, 1953, Archie was united in marriage to Ardella Jensen at the Royal United Methodist Church in Royal, Nebraska. They were blessed with 69 years of marriage and three children, Duaine, Arvin, and Debra.
Archie and Ardella lived near Creighton for seven years before moving to their farm in the Royal area where they resided for 54 years. They operated a dairy farm and raised crops. In 2017, Archie and Ardella retired and moved to Plainview, Nebraska.
Archie was a member of the former Royal United Methodist Church and the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Posts of Creighton and Orchard. He served on the Brunswick Fire Board for 42 years, the Royal Township Board for many years, and also the Royal School Board.
Archie enjoyed old tractors and horse and mule teams. He also enjoyed playing cards and vacationing in Arizona and Nevada with Ardella for several years. Archie was a proud USS Iowa alumnus. He and Ardella attended several USS Iowa reunions throughout the country.
Archie is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ardella of Plainview; children, Duaine Brandt of Royal, Arvin Brandt of Royal, and Debra (Michael) Sorensen of Plainview; three granddaughters; three step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Earleen Jensen; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donley and Lida Brandt; siblings, Leta (Wendell) Morrill, Mildred Brandt, Doyt (Violet) Brandt, and Norma (Robert) Morrill; parents-in-law, Andrew and Dorothy Jensen; and brother-in-law, Marlowe Jensen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.