Celebration of life funeral services for Annette Marie (Holliday) McCain, age 57, of Columbus, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 27 at the United Methodist Church in Orchard. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Annette passed away in her sleep early morning on Monday, August 23, 2021.
Annette is survived by four of her children, Natasha Macumber, Brady McCain, Emily McCain, and Callon McCain, their spouses, Brian Macumber and Katina McCain, and her four grandchildren, Cohen, Keelee, Grace, and Marley, as well as her brother, Brock Holliday and his wife Maria. She will be remembered by her dogs Macy, Mabel, and Sam. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Fonda Holliday, and her son, Matthew.
Ashburn Funeral Home in Orchard is in charge of arrangements.