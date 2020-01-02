Anne Rosetta Fields, 94, of Ponca City, left this life on December 30, 2019 in Enid, Oklahoma. A Rosary Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020 at Trout Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Richard Robinson officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Father Carson Krittenbrink officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Anne was born on November 5, 1925, in Oakdale, Nebraska, to Oscar and Agnes (Sonnenfelt) Obershaw. She graduated from Oakdale High School and married Clarence "Bud" Fields on September 15, 1945, in Neligh, Nebraska.
Anne loved to play Bridge, camping, being outdoors and going to polkas, square dancing and two-stepping. As season ticket holders to the Ponca Playhouse, she and Bud attended many productions. She was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir and was an active member of the St. Francis Guild.
She is survived by her husband, Bud; daughters, Sheila Means and her husband Gary of Moore, OK, Dawn May and her husband, Doug, of Enid; grandchildren, John Means of Moore, OK, Erin Dewalt and her husband, Tom, of Moore, OK, Matthew May of Houston, TX, Marissa May of Denton, TX; great-grandchildren, Andrew Means, Sophia Means, Olivia Dewalt, Ameilia Dewalt.; brother, Leo Obershaw of Lincoln, NB and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Anne's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Pallbearers will be John Means, Andrew Means, Matthew May, Marissa May, Erin Dewalt and Tom Dewalt.
