Alva D. Robinson, age 85, of Whitewater was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 20 at her home. She was born April 4, 1935 to Earl and Gertrude (Schober) Schrunk in Ewing. She graduated in the class of 1952 from Bartlett High School in Wheeler County. She met her future husband, Dorald, in 1952 when he was working on the ranch, and they were married on February 22, 1955 in Clearwater. Dorald knew the moment he laid eyes on Alva that she was his one and only. In 1965 the family moved to the Milton area where Alva worked for JC Penny and Prent. Alva dedicated her life to creating a warm and nurturing home for her family. She excelled at many talents including various forms of crafting and gardening. In her later years, she turned her card-making into a successful business. Alava and Dorald lived life to its fullest over the last 24 years as snowbirds in Arizona. They cherished every moment of their many friendships and adventures.
Alva is survived by her loving husband Dorald of Whitewater, daughter Myrna (David) Rudolph of Beloit, and son Carl (Karen) Robinson of Menasha, Wis. She is also survived by her three grandchildren Robbie (Ami) Robinson, Melissa Robinson and Scott Robinson and two great-grandchildren Faith and Haven. She is also survived by her siblings, Ellis (Lois) Schrunk, Roland (Shirley) Schrunk, Merlyn (Nila) Schrunk and Tim Schrunk. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation was held Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Service followed by a family service. The Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton assisted the family with arrangements.