Alta Marie (Fogarty) Marsh, 75, of Central City, died on Saturday, July 23, 2022 after an extended battle with cancer. Celebration of Life services will be Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Central City with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating. Visitation will be Monday, August 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Alta was the oldest child of Louis D. Fogarty and Anita M. (Alfter) Fogarty. She was born on October 23, 1946. She attended several schools in Illinois and Iowa, graduating from Sibley Iowa High School in 1964. She had a lifelong love of learning and continued to take various classes throughout her life.
On June 10, 1965, she eloped to Julesburg, Colorado and married Barry V. Marsh of Neligh, Nebraska.To this union, two beautiful daughters were born, Anita Michelle in 1966 and Andrea Lynn in 1973. In 2008, Alta and Barry lost their beloved daughter Andrea to cancer.
Alta started working as a public librarian in 1970 and worked in the public libraries of Oakdale, Neligh, Humphrey and Newman Grove. In 1986, she went back to school, eventually becoming a nationally registered paramedic. She served as an emergency medical instructor and an ambulance attendant until her retirement in 2005. Being a paramedic was one of the great joys of Alta’s life. The friends she made “on the unit” were always her second family.
She really enjoyed playing cards — anything but bridge. Cooking was a favorite pastime and she was very proud that both of her daughters became kitchen professionals.
She is survived by her husband Barry and her daughter Anita. Also remaining to remember her are her five siblings, Pat (Brenda) of Glen Burnie, MD; Rod (Kathy) of Fairbury, IL; Kevin of Gardner, IL; Colleen (Alan) Metzke of Johnston City, IL; and Kerry (Lisa) of LeRoy, IL as well as sisters-in-law Pat Decker of Tilden, NE; Carla Schwahn of Seward, NE and Jacque (Skog) and husband Paul of Evanston, WY, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
She will be welcomed to her eternal home by daughter Andie, her parents, Barry’s parents, nephew Kaleb and brother-in-law Richard Schwahn.