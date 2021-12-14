Funeral services for Alisha Carr, age 40, of Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 17, at Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. Pastor Bruce Phillips will officiate, with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Alisha died Sunday, December 12, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Alisha Rose Carr was born on April 28, 1981, to Gina Jensen. Not long after, she was adopted and raised by John and Rosie Hladky. Alisha grew up outside of Stuart on the farm with a variety of pets. She attended Stuart High School grade school thru graduation while participating in basketball, cross country, and band. In 1998, she was blessed with Brittany, her only daughter, with Jeremy McConnell. They later married after graduation from high school, and Alisha was blessed her with her first two sons, Logan and Cameron McConnell. After separating, she married Ryan Schoenenberger. She was blessed with two more sons, Wyatt and Ethan Schoenenberger. They separated, and on April 13, 2013, she married Jeff Carr, who she was still faithfully wed to when she gained her wings after passing away due to COVID complications.
Alisha loved spending time with her family, especially her children and granddaughter, whom she loved to spend time with and spoil with love. She also enjoyed socializing with numerous close friends. It was always easy to pick her laugh and smile out in a crowd.
Alisha is survived by her husband, Jeff Carr; daughter, Brittany Sukup (Kordell) and granddaughter Payton; sons, Logan McConnell, Wyatt Schoenenberger, and Ethan Schoenenberger; stepdaughters, Krystal Carr and Kendra Carr; parents, John and Rosie Hladky and Gina Jensen (Corby); mother-in-law, Ardith Carr; brothers, Jarrod Hladky and Addison Jensen; sisters, Elise Troyer and Aubrey Jensen; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Alisha was preceded in death by her son, Cameron McConnell; father-in-law, Don Carr; uncles, Marion Janak, Larry Janak, and Eugene Hladky; aunts, Mary Lou Codr and Irene Chermok; and grandparents, Ernie and Olga Janak, and Emanuel and Josephine Hladky.