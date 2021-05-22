Celebration of Life Service for Alice L. Busshardt, age 98, of Neligh will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh with Pastor Peter Sample officiating.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. at the church before the service, followed immediately by the Celebration of Life Service. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Alice passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Calvary Bible Church in Neligh or a charity of your choice.
Alice L. Busshardt was born on June 25, 1922 to David and Chloe (Snell) Pollock near Ewing. She grew up on a farm, attended rural school and graduated from Ewing High School. On August 6, 1943, she was united in marriage to Arthur Busshardt at the First Presbyterian Church in Omaha. They resided in Neligh their entire married life. The Busshardts have two daughters: Jacquelyn and Pamela. Together Alice and Art operated Art’s Radio & TV, the only certified RCA dealer in the area for many years. Alice was a strong Christian woman, a proud member of Calvary Bible Church dedicated to serving for many years as the organist/pianist. She was involved in the Woman’s Bible Study, the CBC Prayer line. Alice also was a member of the Handy Anns Extension Club, served as an Antelope County election worker, and also assisted with the Red Cross Bloodmobile. She loved reading, sending greeting cards or playing the “Birthday Bear” recording to others on their special occasions, loved music, enjoyed playing her piano and organ, tending to her vegetable garden and roses, sharing delicious garden and baked goodies with her friends, family and neighbors.
She is survived by her beloved husband Arthur; children Jacquelyn Dekker of Cedarburg, Wis. and Pamela (Lyle) Schwartz of Norfolk; her brother-in-law Donald (Shirley) Busshardt of Watertown, Wis., three grandchildren: Jeff (Sue) Weber of Cedarburg, Wis.; Tony (Morgan) Schwartz of Stanton; and Sara (Shawn) Perry of Bennington, two step grandsons Todd (Steven) Dekker and Erick (Megan) Dekker; six great grandchildren, seven step grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one sister and one son-in-law.
Alice’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all who so lovingly cared for their mother when they were unable to be with her. For fear of inadvertently leaving a name out, you all know to whom this appreciation is extended.
“Our Mother, will be truly missed and forever loved by her family all who knew and also loved her. Thank you, Mom for everything! May You Rest in Peace … no more worries of pain, We love you.”