Private family services for Alda Jones, age 94, of Neligh, Nebraska formerly of Bloomfield, Nebraska, will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Lynde Linde will officiate.
Public graveside services will follow at approximately 2:00 p.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Alda Pearl Jones was born September 11, 1926, to Sylvia (Andrews) and LeRoy McFarland at Bloomfield, NE. She passed away at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk, NE on November 19, 2020, at the age of 94.
Alda attended grade school at District 100, east of Bloomfield, and Liberty High School in Cedar County. On November 28, 1942, she was united in marriage to Doyle Jones at Madison, NE. They farmed in the Pleasant Valley area until 1975 when they moved to Bloomfield. Alda worked in housekeeping at the Bloomfield Good Samaritan home for 21 years until her retirement. They then moved to Neligh, NE in 1997. Alda entered Heritage of Bel Air in October 2016.
She was a member of Hurst Stafford Methodist Church and United Methodist Church of Bloomfield. Alda was a wonderful cook and an excellent seamstress, making most all of the kid’s clothes. She enjoyed gardening, reading and playing cards with her favorite neighbors. She worked tirelessly, always doing something for others. Alda thoroughly loved her grandchildren and helped raise four of them.
She is survived by her four children, Carrol Jones of Eugene, OR, Karna Nelson of Neligh, JaVae Ermels of Norfolk, and Kelly Jones of Neligh; grandchildren, Chris (Randy) Stiles, Tonya (Jim) Coates, Gina (Erik) Bjorvik, Dree (Dennis) Arens, Dawn (Jeff) Hixson, Kirk Ermels, Amy (Ross) Schroeter, Josh (Nicole) Jones, Elisia (Jason) Christ, Jeremy Jones, and Evie (Chris) Ward; as well as 20 great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle in 1999; parents; brothers, Burt, Ray, and Tom McFarland; sisters, Ellen Driver, Dorothy Sherman, Opal McShannon, Cleo Wenke; two infant sisters, Goldie and Delores; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Jones.