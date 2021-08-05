Memorial services for Alan Herfel, age 73, of Oakdale, was held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.
Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170, and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Alan died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his residence.
Alan Leroy Herfel, son of Laurence and Lois (Olson) Herfel, was born Feb. 16, 1948, at Wayne. He attended Elkhorn Valley School in Tilden. Alan served his country in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970.
Alan was married to Naomi Jones on June 20, 2002, in Las Vegas, Nevada, after 11 years of thought. Prior to this, he was married to Ann Wagner where two children were born, Dustin and Megan.
Alan was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. He was also a member of the Tilden American Legion Post 170 and IBEW Union.
Alan is survived by his wife, Naomi; son Dustin (Melissa) Herfel of Norfolk and his daughter Alexandra Herfel; daughter Megan (Shane) Novotny of Meadow Grove and their children Ashton and Taylar Novotny; two brothers Francis “Ferd” Herfel of Utah and Ron (Diane) Herfel of Idaho; and sister Carol (Clinton) Swallow of Plainview.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Howard “Gene”; and sister, Loraine.