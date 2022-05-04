Funeral services for Addison Woodard, Jr. age 49, of Clearwater, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale, Nebraska. John Petersen will officiate, with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Addison died Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Addison S. Woodard, Jr., son of Addison Sr. and Dorthea Hankins Haverstick was born February 25, 1973, in Tampa, Florida. He was united in marriage to Sarah Peters on September 2, 2016, at the park in Neligh, Nebraska. He lived in Michigan, Colorado, Georgia and finally made his home in Nebraska with his wife Sarah. Addison loved to weld, turn wrenches, and mostly loved riding his motorcycle, which he called wind therapy for his bad days. Addison also loved spending time with his wife, children, and bonus children, and helping others, especially Grandpa (father-in-law, Rich.)
Addison is survived by his wife, Sarah; children, Brett (Bailey), Christopher (Hailey), and Brianna; bonus children, Kadyn, Keyfer, Koda, and Rayann; ten grandkids; brothers, Brian (Misty) Woodard, Timothy (Kelly) Woodard, and Tyler (Jess) Speer; sisters, Agatha (Paul) Pickering Corene (Frank) Smith, Kristine (Frank) Fredrick, Katrina Huston, Sheila (Ray) Bellar, and Colleen Joseph; father-in-law, Rich Peters; his and Sarah’s fur babies, Lucky, Charlie, Bow, and Spud; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Goodrich; and grandson, Forrest.