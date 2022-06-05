Private Family Graveside Service for Ronald Gadeken age 82 of Neligh, Nebraska was held on June 3, 2022 at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. He passed away on June 1, 2022 at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, Nebraska. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
Ronald Lee Gadeken was born on July 16, 1939 to Alfred and Margaret (Joachimsen) Gadeken. He attended country school and graduated from Neligh High School with the Class of 1957. On July 22, 1959, he was united in marriage to Janis Schacht at St. John Lutheran Church in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter, Ronda. Sisters, Judy Satter and Joyce Brungardt.
Survived by his wife, Janis Gadeken of Neligh, NE. Sisters, Lavonne (Warren) Wood, of Omaha, NE and Debora (Kim) Raymond, Wisner, NE. Brother, Dan (Lori) Gadeken of Neligh, NE. Brother-in-law, Bill Brungardt of Gretna, NE.
Ron’s love for life touched so many. Will Live on Forever.