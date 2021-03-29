A Celebration of Life service will be held to honor a beautiful well lived and a heart that was loved for long time Neligh resident, Lois E. “Mickey” Helmer, 92, on April 10, at the Neligh United Methodist Church. A visitation with family present will begin one hour prior to the 10 a.m. service, and will be followed by a lunch in the Fellowship Hall for family and guests, concluding with a primate family Inurnment at the Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Mickey wore many hats throughout her life defining her interests and talents. She was the proud daughter of Blanche and Leonard McDaniel, and a sister to three brothers who taught her strength, perseverance, patients and helped create great childhood memories of growing up on a farm near Royal. She became a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse and later in Royal teaching grades K-8 beginning in the Fall after her Spring graduation from Royal High School. She attended her normal training at Wayne State Teachers College and continued her college education for several summers following to enhance her degree.
She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother to her husband Ronald and their two daughters Vikci and Cheri. She was a salesperson for Farber’s Clothing Store, a substitute teacher, a volunteer for many community organizations and served on the boards of her church, Pioneer Homes and the Neligh Chamber of Commerce. Together she and Ron eventually purchased Binkerd’s Fine Furniture Store, renaming it Helmer’s Home Furnishings and expanded the location and the business. She loved the people, and was known for her kindness, sense of humor and ensuring that anyone who walked through the doors could purchase furniture no matter their economic standing.
Mickey and Ron were avid travelers in and outside of the United States and spent several winters in Florida and New Mexico. Mickey loved to vacation with her family, and in later years took their beloved grandchildren on many journeys. She loved the Nebraska Cornhuskers, her bowling and golf leagues, Bridge Club, entertaining and dancing with her favorite dance partner “Ronnie.” At the end of her life there is no question he was present with hand extended and asked “May I have this dance for the rest of our eternal lives?”– something she had longed for since his passing of May 2018.
Survivors include daughters Vicki (Gary) Cotton of Kearney, Cheri Helmer-Riensche (Roger) of Omaha; grandchildren Michelle (Troy Eisenhauer) Harriger of Dodge, Nicole (Christopher) Talavat of Kearney, and Bob (Clay Obrigewitch) Cotton of Merritt Island, Fla.; sisters-in-laws Helen McDaniel of Denver, Colo., Myra Helmer of Fairbanks, Alaska; ten great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Blanche McDaniel, Scottsbluff; brother Loyd McDaniel, Denver Colo., in laws Jacob and Nettie Helmer, Royal, and her husband of 72 years “Ronnie.”