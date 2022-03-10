Sharon Reynolds lived for others and will be remembered for doing everything she could to make others happy. A loving mother and grandmother, the Neligh woman adored her grandchildren and cherished every minute with them. Her Subway dinner dates with “her girls” will long be special memories for them as well.
Sharon Diane Reynolds died Tuesday, March 8, at the age of 76. A celebration of life will be Friday, March 25, at the Neligh Legion at 5 p.m.
Sharon was the only daughter of Don and Carol Svenkeson. She was born July 15, 1945, in Minot, N.D., and had three brothers — Mark, Brian and Brett. Sharon lived many places while growing up and graduated from high school in Syracuse, N.Y., and graduated with a bachelor of science in education degree from Minot State University in Minot, N.D. She moved to Neligh in 1980, where she raised three children — Chris, Chad and Corrie.
Sharon had several jobs in the community, all of which helped others. She taught preschool, worked at the veterans home as a restorative aide and managed the clubhouse at the Antelope Country Club. The golf course became her life. She truly loved her time there from being in the clubhouse to playing the course.
She is survived by her brothers Mark (Deb) Svenkeson, Brian (Marcia) Svenkeson and Brett (Yannick) Svenkeson; children Chris Reynolds of Providence Force, Va.; Chad (Taylor) Reynolds of Omaha; and Corrie (Rob) Starkey of Neligh; grandchildren Brady, Todd, Paige, Paxton, Mersades, Skylar and Sophie; great-grandson, Ryan; and two nieces and three nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Carol Svenkeson.