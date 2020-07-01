Celebration of Life for Gerald “Jerry” Sisson age 77; of Clearwater, Ne will be held 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. their home (211 Colorado Street - Clearwater) on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Jerry passed away on May 3, 2020 at at his home in Clearwater. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
Gerald Lee Sisson was born on July 7, 1942 to Robley and Helen (Snyder) Sisson at Ewing, Nebraska. He attended school in Ewing. On May 2, 1964 he was united in marriage to Dianne Shrader at United Presbyterian Church in Ewing. They celebrated 56 years of marriage. Jerry spent his whole life working around Ewing and Clearwater area at numerous jobs. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, and enjoyed the race track in Clearwater years ago.
Survived by his wife, Dianne Sisson of Clearwater, NE. Children: Ronda (Dan) Schwager of Clearwater, NE; Renee (Randy) Knutzen of York, NE; Bill Sisson of Clearwater, NE; Barbra Sisson Hill of Omaha, NE; and Jerry Joe Sisson of Clearwater, NE. 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Brothers, Dana Sisson of O’Neill, NE; Gene (LaVonne) Sisson of Ewing, NE; Tom (Jody) Sisson of Grand Island, NE. Many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, William, Robley, Bobby, Jack, Ron; sisters, Betty and Marcella. Step-father, George Mummert. Nephews, Jack Steskal, Jay Sisson, and Mark Sisson. Parents-in-law, Ralph and Belva Shrader.
--