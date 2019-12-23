A Celebration of Life Service for David Davidson, age 71, of Center, Nebraska will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. January 4, 2020, in the back room of Sportsman’s Cove, 25412 Park Avenue, Niobrara, Nebraska.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
David died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
David Thomas Davidson, son of Camden Thomas and Ruby Jane (Maire) Davidson, was born August 30, 1948, at Valentine, Nebraska. David attended elementary school at Thedford and high school at Center and Creighton. He graduated from Mount Marty College with a Bachelors Degree. David was drafted into the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He was a Non-Commissioned Officer and a Purple Heart Veteran. On September 14, 1974, David was united in marriage to Jane Ellen Christensen, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota. They were blessed with three children, Jessica, Samuel, and Elleah.
David was a member of United Church of Christ in Center and Rough Riders Saddle Club. He enjoyed volunteering at the Verdigre Carousel.
David is survived by his wife, Jane Davidson of Center, Nebraska; children, Jessica (Jayme) Tschirren of Elmwood, Nebraska, Samuel (Nicolette) Davidson of Creighton, Nebraska, and Elleah (Travis) Wiebelhaus of Neligh, Nebraska; seven grandchildren; and sister, Debbie Davidson of Ravenna, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Camden and Ruby Davidson; and brothers, Larry Davidson and Terry Davidson.
Please direct memorials to the family for later designation.
