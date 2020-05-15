Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School has announced its winners of the Lawrence Goscha Scholarship.
The scholarship recipients from Pope John are Haley Zegers, daughter of Mike and Kristin Zegers of Elgin and Kyle Schumacher, son of Kevin and Lisa Schumacher of Petersburg.
Lawrence Nicholas Goscha was born on November 13, 1925, near Clearwater, Nebraska, one of 13 children in his family. He attended country grade school and graduated from Clearwater High School in 1942.
For most of his adult life, Lawrence farmed with his brother in Antelope County. His Catholic faith and education were important to Lawrence, and it was his wish that he would give area youth an opportunity to further their education, particularly in the area of agriculture. Lawrence loved the land and was a life-long learner. These scholarships will honor his memory.
The Lawrence Goscha Scholarship committee has established scholarship opportunities for area high schools and its graduates. These schools include Clearwater, Orchard, Elgin Public, Ewing, Neligh-Oakdale, Pope John XXIII Central Catholic, and Wheeler Central.
Scholarships in the amount of $3,750 were awarded to successful applicants. Graduating seniors and those graduates in his/her second or subsequent year of post-secondary education were encouraged to apply. Preference was given to those pursuing studies in agriculture or ag-related fields.