A woman injured in a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy and a pickup near Orchard was flown by medical helicopter to Omaha with serious injuries.
According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas, there were three occupants in a westbound buggy — Calvin and Elva Mae Otto, and their infant daughter — that was struck from behind by a pickup driven by a 16-year-old male. The accident occurred at about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday two miles west of Orchard on Highway 20.
Calvin Otto and the infant were transported by Orchard Rescue to Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Elva Mae Otto was also transported to Antelope Memorial Hospital, but then life-flighted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with serious injuries, according to Thomas.
The driver of the pickup was transported by Ewing Rescue to Avera St. Anthony Hospital in O’Neill with non-life-threatening injuries.
The horse pulling the buggy was treated at the scene and released.
Responding to the crash were the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, Neligh Police Department, Orchard Rescue, Ewing Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.