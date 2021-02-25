With a hot, dry summer predicted, efficiency has never been more important for farm ground.
Cody Frank, who owns Two Rivers Irrigation on the east edge of Neligh, said the busy winter will likely continue for a couple more months as farmers prepare for less rainfall this year by making upgrades to their irrigations and adding efficiency options.
“It’s been one of the busiest falls and winters that we’ve seen in five or six years,” Frank said. “But there’s still time to get things done for spring. The sooner the better for people to get us out to maintain their machines and do the conversions needed for better efficiency in the field.”
Frank encourages customers to utilize the sprinkler incentive offer from Nebraska Public Power District, which will cover a significant cost of replacements.
“With planting coming in two months, you need to be thinking about sprinkler packages,” Frank said. “There’s a $500 incentive on sprinkler packages if you have an electric well, and that’s a great deal to take advantage of.”
Frank said although planting season is quickly approaching, there’s still time for irrigation maintenance, as well as new electrical tower boxes, center drives and tower boxes. With a hot, dry summer forecast, Frank said he encourages customers to plan ahead and be prepared for what’s coming.
“If it’s anything like last August or September, they need some repair to keep going,” he said.
Planning ahead by Two Rivers Irrigation has led to savings for their customers, especially as steel prices skyrocket. Frank said while prices are increasing for most items, he locked in a significant amount of inventory and continues to pass along the savings to his customers. However, he said the prices will eventually go up when he has to reorder.
“We’re stocked up good for parts for now. Steel prices are three times what they were in August, and we’re looking at a 12-year high on steel,” he said. “We ordered early and stocked up way more than we usually do. We have stuff on hand, but as we roll into summer, it’s hard to tell where those prices will be. We’re getting notified by vendors that we now have five-day pricing because things are going up so fast.”
Frank said his prices have held steady for the last year, but “they eventually will run out.”
While prices changed, the popularity of FieldNet hasn’t.
Frank said. FieldNet remains a sought-after addition for irrigations.
He said the company continues to expand its capabilities and is making adjustments on the moisture monitor prescriptions.
“For $250, we can do moisture monitoring across the field that keeps track of weather, rainfall, when to irrigate, how much, crop growth stages, water recommendations. It really gives you an oversight of what’s going on in that field at all times,” Frank said. “For $250 per field, it doesn’t take lot of yield increase to make up that difference.”
He added, “It takes into account your soil types, what hybrid you planted and its maturity, when you planted it and the weather forecast with 20 years of history."
“It knows where the crop should be progressing at that time. It knows daily ET, knows when you irrigate, radar indicated rainfall. With all that, it can model your watering needs in that field all summer and be very accurate,” he added.
Frank said the data can go to your phone or computer and will send alerts if a field is getting too dry. He said there is no physical hardware installed in the field to monitor the moisture. It’s a computer model that knows exactly what the field needs.
He said FieldNET® by Lindsay puts you in total control. Gain fast, easy access to your entire irrigation operation. As your fully integrated wireless management tool, FieldNET® lets you view and control your systems from virtually anywhere.
Frank said the system uses all of the data collected over the years to calculate what the weather is at that exact field on those exact dates.
“It knows exactly what stage your crop is in and how much rainfall you’ve gotten and how much your pivot has put on. It will tell you how much to water and when to water to give that crop its optimal amount of water. You figure that per acre on a standard irrigated quarter, and you’re looking at $2.80 an acre to have somebody scouting your field every day for moisture,” he said.
If Frank seems like he knows a lot about the product, it’s because he’s using it himself. Frank said he wanted to test it out on his own fields before recommending it to anyone else. After using it for a couple of seasons, he’s sold on the product.
“I use it on our fields, and I wouldn’t recommend it if it wasn’t exactly what it says it is,” he said. “This is a great product that saves money and offers peace of mind.”