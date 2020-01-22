Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.