Snow is expected in the area overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS reports that a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Antelope County from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations may be up to 4 inches.
Hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Please use caution when traveling.
