A cold front will dive into eastern Nebraska on Wednesday and is expected to bring snow with it.
"Snow, possibly mixed with rain initially, and strong northwest winds gusting to 40 mph, will accompany the front as it moves southeast," the National Weather Service reported. "Temperatures in the middle 30s as the front arrives will cause precipitation to melt initially, with temperatures falling rapidly into the 20s by early afternoon."
This will likely cause flash freezing of melted precipitation and very slippery driving conditions. Snow and blowing snow with the strong northwest winds will cause reduced visibilities.
A winter weather advisory will remain in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
