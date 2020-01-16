A winter weather advisory remains effect from 3 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds will gust as high as 50 mph.
Slippery road conditions are expected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Please use caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.