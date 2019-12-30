A howling wind will play a key role Monday in a Winter Weather Advisory across the area.
Although the Winter Storm Warning expired at 6 a.m. Monday, the advisory was issued until 6 p.m. thanks to an additional inch of snow and 45 mph wind gusts expected.
Drivers should expect slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
