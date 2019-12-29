Antelope and Holt counties remain in a Winter Weather Warning until 6 a.m. Monday with heavy snow and blowing snow expected.
The Antelope County News coverage area is expected to see see varying depths of snow. The Ewing, Orchard, Royal and Brunswick areas are predicted to receive 8-12 inches. The Clearwater and Neligh 6-8 and Tilden, Oakdale and Elgin 4-6 inches.
Winds will gust up to 40 mph, making travel very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
