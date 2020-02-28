Quality assisted living continues to be something that many people search out for their loved ones, and that quality can be found in Neligh at The Willows Assisted Living.
The National Center for Assisted Living has recognized The Willows for its care based on four goals; staff stability, customer satisfaction, hospital re-admissions and use of prescription medications.
“It takes a team to make it happen. It isn’t about an award that hangs on the wall. It’s about acting for people and taking acre of them.” said Jayne Prince, administrator for The Willows/
The Willows Assisted Living has been providing quality care and comfort for tenants in Neligh for 19 years and has 25 employees.
“Assisted living is a great place that people can come get assistance with medicine, bathing, three good meals a day, and activities while they still maintain their independence because they are in their own apartments,” Prince said.
Tenants live in their own apartments and have their own possessions with them, but they can be secure and safe in case something were to happen. There are 32 licensed beds. Prince said residents receive the quality of life they do because they are more than just tenants.
“Our residents do not live in our workplace. We work in their home,” she said. “We are family.”