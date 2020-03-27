Americans have been hearing about the COVID-19 stimulus for weeks. But not everyone will receive economic relief checks from the U.S. government's $2.2 trillion package.
The direct payments are a maximum $1,200 per adult, $2,400 per couple, $500 per child. Americans need to make less than $75,000 as an individual or $150,000 per couple to get the full amounts.
To qualify for a payout, you have to be a U.S. resident with a social security number. You don’t need to have paid any taxes recently, but you must have at least filed your paperwork.