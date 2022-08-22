As Neligh celebrates its 150th anniversary next summer, the community is planning one of the hottest summer concerts of Northeast Nebraska. Neligh is proud to welcome country newcomer and "The Voice" contestant Corey Kent, along with TikTok sensation Eddie & The Getaway, on July 3, 2023.
It took just 10 days for Corey Kent’s “Wild As Her" to hit the #1 spot on Apple Music's Country Chart. Corey Kent will be bringing that song and so much more to Main Street in Neligh, Nebraska, on Monday, July 3, as the community pulls out all the stops for its huge 150th celebration! This up-and-coming artist will be hitting the road soon with major acts, and Neligh booked him early to guarantee you can say "I saw him first in Neligh!"
Right on Main Street in downtown Neligh, gates will open at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 3, with opener and TikTok sensation Eddie & The Getaway taking the stage at 8:30 p.m. Headliner Corey Kent will perform at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase now for $25 each at www.Neligh150.com.
Corey Kent has the small-town charm of a boy from Bixby, Okla., the big-city energy of Dallas, Texas, and vocal prowess that rivals Nashville’s best. He has been poised for a career in music from the beginning, making it no surprise that he's so quickly found success. Fans of The Highway on Sirius radio have been hearing "Wild As Her" for months and loving every spin. You'll also hear "Hood of That Car" and "Ain't My Day."
Not booked anywhere else in the area yet, Corey Kent will draw a crowd of both country music fans and light rock fans. But he's not coming alone. Eddie & The Getaway also has a strong fan following.
With big hair and big dreams, you'll recognize this band from TikTok, which means it's going to be a great time with a once-in-lifetime chance to see this band in downtown Neligh. Songs like "Drive Away" will strike a chord with all ages who enjoy rock music with a country flare. Other great songs include "Home" and "Silver Lining."
Tickets are just $25 online, which includes postage and handling. Pre-ordering now ensures you will get a ticket to this once-in-a-lifetime concert that everyone will be talking about for years. Purchase your tickets today for just $25 each at www.Neligh150.com.