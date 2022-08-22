Neligh 150 Concert

Corey Kent will headline Neligh's 150th Birthday Bash on July 3, 2023. Eddie & The Getaway will open. Tickets are available now at www.Neligh150.com.

As Neligh celebrates its 150th anniversary next summer, the community is planning one of the hottest summer concerts of Northeast Nebraska. Neligh is proud to welcome country newcomer and "The Voice" contestant Corey Kent, along with TikTok sensation Eddie & The Getaway, on July 3, 2023.

It took just 10 days for Corey Kent’s “Wild As Her" to hit the #1 spot on Apple Music's Country Chart. Corey Kent will be bringing that song and so much more to Main Street in Neligh, Nebraska, on Monday, July 3, as the community pulls out all the stops for its huge 150th celebration! This up-and-coming artist will be hitting the road soon with major acts, and Neligh booked him early to guarantee you can say "I saw him first in Neligh!"

