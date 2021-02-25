With a booming real estate market, Nancy White had to find ways to outsmart a virus during a pandemic. And the longtime realtor did just that.
“We’ve had a lot of showings with this,” Nancy said, while holding up her smartphone. “Through FaceTime, I’m able to a virtual showing. The client can see the house and ask questions. It can take hours, but people are buying houses with their smartphones.”
White, who owns White Realty & Appraisal with her husband, Keith, said their Neligh-based business has been as busy as ever thanks to their diversified approach and extended family, who have experience in ag, commercial and residential real estate and appraisals.
Nancy said her phone hasn’t stopped ringing as more and more people look to rural areas for homes. And with more land for sale, Keith has been just as busy as his wife.
“Farm appraisals are my favorite,” Keith said. “I specialize primarily in ag appraisals because I was in ag for so many years.”
Keith spent 40 years in the grain business and said he ventured into real estate to help with the down time that went along with the elevator business.
“The reason I started in real estate was because the grain business had periods of inactivity that got longer and longer,” he said. “It was a pretty good fit. It made sense.”
His wife, Nancy, is also a licensed broker and appraiser, having become a broker in 2006 and appraiser in 2008. She focuses on real estate sales and is one of the most active agents in the county. White Realty has also adapted to the digital age and places its listings on its website and Facebook. Since COVID-19 struck last spring, Nancy said she’s receiving more calls than ever from people wanting to buy homes in rural areas.
“Many of them have ties to Neligh and are wanting to leave the urban areas,” she said. “I had a showing recently with someone from Colorado, and we used FaceTime to view the house. It was a great way for them to see everything, including the crown molding, without having travel to Neligh. We’re seeing more and more virtual showings. Selling houses would be much more difficult right now without technology.”
Nancy said she’s also seeing a rise with investment purchases. With many predicting interest rates to increase, she said investors are buying houses for rental properties.
“If home loans become more difficult for people to get, there will be an even larger demand for rental houses,” she said. “The real estate market isn’t just about what people need right now. It’s also about looking into the future. That’s why sales are skyrocketing right now. If you’re looking for a home to buy, to live in or want an investment, it’s time to buy a home.”
For more information on homes for sale in Antelope County, call White Realty & Appraisal at 402-887-5142.