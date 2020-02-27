After nearly five decades in real estate, White Realty & Appraisal continues to play a vital role in Northeast Nebraska acquisitions.
Owned by Keith and Nancy White of Neligh, the company dates back to the mid-1970s.Former Neligh mayor Stanley Maddux helped Keith begin in real estate in 1974. He started in appraisal two years later and ventured on his own as broker. Nebraska was the first state in the nation to require appraisers to take a test to be licensed.
“I was the fifth one to take to the test in the state,” Keith said.
He likely was the fifth one in the nation as well. Keith has renewed his appraisal license every other year since after completing 28 hours of continuing education.
“Farm appraisals are my favorite,” he said. “I specialize primarily in ag appraisals because I was in ag for so many years.”
Keith spent 40 years in the grain business and said he ventured into real estate to help with the down time that went along with the elevator business.
“The reason I started in real estate was because the grain business had periods of inactivity that got longer and longer,” he said. “It was a pretty good fit. It made sense.”
His wife, Nancy, is also a licensed broker and appraiser, having become a broker in 2006 and appraiser in 2008. She focuses on real estate sales and is one of the most active agents in the county.
“She’s done such a good job at selling real estate it keeps her too busy,” Keith said with a chuckle.
Nancy said she enjoys the real estate aspect of their business, but she doesn’t actually look at selling house as a business because it means so much to her.
“I wouldn’t say we sell real estate to make money. It’s to help people out,” she said.
After nearly 50 years in real estate, Keith doesn’t hesitate when asked how long he continues to work.
“As long a I can,” Keith said matter of factly. “If I wasn’t doing this, I don’t know what I’d be doing. I enjoy it.”
Nancy said appraisals are easy work for Keith because he knows what he’s doing and has so much experience in the field.
“I’ve had several people tell me he’s the best in the state,” she said. “He makes it look easy because he’s so good at it.”
But like many successful business people, the Whites also credit their staff with the company’s success. They said Julie Harrison is very organized and helps keep the company on track.
White Realty has also adapted to the digital age and places its listings on its website and Facebook. To view their current listings, visit White Realty & Appraisal online.