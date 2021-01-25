According to the Region 11 Emergency Management team, the Region 11 area (Antelope, Madison & Pierce Counties) is experiencing wintry weather conditions. A winter storm is in effect from 6:00 a.m. Monday, 01/25/2021, through 3:00 a.m. Tuesday. Snow accumulation of 4-10 inches is expected throughout Region 11 with the greatest snow intensity from noon through early evening.
Winds will be out of the Northeast from 10-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph with wind chill temperatures near 0° F by Tuesday morning. In addition to slick surfaces, there is a strong possibility for adverse road conditions due to drifting snow and low visibility.
Secure loose items that are outside of your home such as trash receptacles as they can blow about. Be sure to have your home, office, and vehicles stocked with supplies you might need during a winter storm. Additionally, make preparations to ensure farm animals and pets have the essentials they need.
Please use extreme caution when travelling, and if possible, stay at home and off the roads.