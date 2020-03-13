Wayne State College will extend its winter break due to the coronavirus. Classes will resume March 23.
In light of the COVID-19 information and guidance discussed at today’s Governor’s press conference, as well as changes in the recommendations from regional departments of health across the state, the Nebraska State College System (NSCS) has decided to extend Chadron, Peru, and Wayne State Colleges’ current Spring Break for one more week to provide time for our Colleges to develop alternative instruction for the remainder of the semester. Classes will resume on Monday, March 23.
Over the next week, the Colleges will continue to communicate with students regarding their plans as they consider how to best offer alternative instruction, which may include remote delivery of some or all of a student’s courses, a compressed academic year, and/or alternative scheduling of on campus courses. Some courses may not be appropriate for remote delivery, based on the need for access to specific equipment and/or labs. The campus and residence halls will remain open for continued access to dining and other student support services.
“The Colleges are working diligently to balance the health and safety of students and the communities they serve,” said Chancellor Paul Turman of the NSCS. “Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State Colleges will continue to provide the best opportunity for our students to successfully complete their spring courses.”
The Nebraska State Colleges will continue to monitor and assess the Coronavirus situation, in order to make the best decisions for our students.