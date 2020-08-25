Neligh native Cole Waterbury, who serves as the Air Force 607 Air Support Operation Group Operation Superintendent, recently helped coordinate a large shipment of donations from Operation Gratitude.
In conjunction with the American Red Cross, the donations were to be distributed around Korea for fellow service men and women in quarantine. Items include coffee, snickers, Girls Scout cookies and hygiene kits that will be delivered to those in the quarantine dormitories on each installation.
All service members moving to Korea for a permanent change of station are required to quarantine for two weeks in military-provided dormitories, once they receive two negative COVID-19 tests they are released.
These donations come at at the perfect time as United States Forces Korea recently elevated the Health Protection Condition to Charlie from Bravo.