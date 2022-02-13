Water can be seen bubbling out of the ground near the corner of 4th and F Streets in Neligh this afternoon.
According of the City of Neligh, a water main broke between 4th and 5th Streets and F and G Streets just after 4 p.m. A barricade is now sitting near the corner.
The City's alert system stated reduced water flow is expected overnight for residents. As of this afternoon, water could be seen running downhill in the area along the curb.
The City asked the public to use caution since cold temperatures could cause icy conditions. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing around 2 a.m. Monday morning and remain below freezing until mid-afternoon on Monday, which will have a high of just 39 degrees.