On Monday, the day of the funeral for three Pierce siblings who died in a house fire, the students of the Neligh-Oakdale High School Speech team are asking all students and staff to wear blue in sympathy to Pierce Public School and the family affected by the recent tragedy. They invite the public to join them as well.
"Dig out all the blue that you can and show some support," Laura Dewey said. "Students may also wear a hat for a $1.00 donation to go to the family. Teachers may wear jeans for a $5.00 donation as well."
Donation buckets will be located in each office until Monday. Please bring money to Miss Nelson and Ms. Dewey’s room.