Senior Spirit Cup Winners

Neligh-Oakdale kicked off its 2020 Homecoming Week with food and games, class skits and a bonfire at the park on Sunday night.

The senior class won the spirit cup with their skit in the park pavilion.

View more photos here:

http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2268514&amp;CategoryID=87784

Spirit week will begin on Monday with dress up days, continue with a 1 p.m. pep rally Friday on Warrior field and conclude with coronation on the field after Friday night's football game.

Dress up days are:

Monday: Prom Gone Wrong Day

Tuesday: Western Day

Wednesday: Cast/TV Day (Pick a TV or Movie day and dress as the characters)

Thursday: Hawaiian or Beach Attire Day

Friday: Maroon and White Day

 

