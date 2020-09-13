Neligh-Oakdale kicked off its 2020 Homecoming Week with food and games, class skits and a bonfire at the park on Sunday night.
The senior class won the spirit cup with their skit in the park pavilion.
View more photos here:
Spirit week will begin on Monday with dress up days, continue with a 1 p.m. pep rally Friday on Warrior field and conclude with coronation on the field after Friday night's football game.
Dress up days are:
Monday: Prom Gone Wrong Day
Tuesday: Western Day
Wednesday: Cast/TV Day (Pick a TV or Movie day and dress as the characters)
Thursday: Hawaiian or Beach Attire Day
Friday: Maroon and White Day