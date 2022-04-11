Kyle and Deb Warren of Elgin were presented the Roncalli Award at the 36th Annual Pope John Development Dinner on Sunday evening at Werner Hall in Petersburg.
The award is named after the school’s patron, Saint Pope John the XXIII who was born Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli. This prestigious award is presented each year to an individual or family in recognition of their long-term contribution to Pope John. Father Kevin Vogel presented this year's award to the Warrens. They both have been actively involved in supporting Catholic education for many years.
“Kyle and Deb were instrumental in the growth of Catholic education at Pope John," Father Vogel said. "They dedicated many years to Pope John, serving as advancement directors for over 10 years. Kyle and Deb were the first directors to fulfill a full-time position in the Development office. They were very supportive of all school and community activities taking photos, visiting benefactors, as well as being visible at surrounding community events. Deb is a 1972 graduate of Pope John, and both of their children, Shauna and Chris, graduated from Pope John.”
Almost 200 tickets were sold for the annual Pope John Development Dinner. Dave Beckman served as Master of Ceremonies. The evening included a social hour, sit-down dinner, silent auction, various raffles and concluded with a live auction conducted by Jonathan Temme.