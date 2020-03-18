A social security scam has struck the area and readers are asked to remind elderly to not give their personal information out.
The scammer identifies himself as an agent from the Social Security Administration and asks to be called back at one of three phone numbers — 833-559-0662, 833-920-2472 or 833-612-0576.
The caller says he is located in San Antonio and needs your personal information to verify the case against you. The scammer will ask for your name and zip code before moving onto your social security number and other information. When declining to provide the information, the scammer will say there is a warrant for your arrest and the police will soon arrest you.
Please do not provide any personal information over the phone.
The Social Security Administration will NEVER :
- Call to threaten you with arrest or legal action if you do not immediately pay a debt, fine, or fee.
- Tell you that your Social Security number has been suspended, or offer to increase your benefits or resolve identity theft problems in exchange for payment.
- Require payment via retail gift cards, prepaid debit cards, wire transfers, or internet currency like Bitcoin, or by mailing cash.
- Demand secrecy in handling a Social Security-related problem, or tell you to make up a story to tell your friends, family, or store/bank employees.
- Text you unsolicited to tell you about a problem with your Social Security number or benefits.
- Email you attached documents containing your personally identifiable information.
Be very cautious if you receive an unsolicited call from the government and you don’t recognize the problem or issue they’re calling about. Do not provide personally identifiable information over the phone.
Discuss major financial decisions with trusted friends or family. If you owe money to Social Security, the agency will mail you a letter with payment options and appeal rights.