Wanek Pharmacy has always tried to offer quick service to its customers, but even owner Danelle Charf is a bit amazed at how quickly she added a pick up window.
“It was officially installed on Monday,” Charf said on Friday. “Dave Schmitt started breaking through the three layers of brick on that Friday, and by Monday, we locked our doors and started using only the window.”
Whether it was irony or good timing, the new pick up window was ready for use the same day the North Central Health Department announced Antelope County’s first positive COVID-19 test, which brought the novel virus close to home.
“With a positive case in the county, it’s alarming and a scary situation,” Charf said. “I have my employees wearing gloves and masks. They may not like it, but it’s going to demonstrate to the community how serious this virus is. This is nothing to mess around with.”
Charf admitted it was pure luck that she was able to have it installed so quickly, considering thousands of windows are on backorder across the country.
Schmidt tracked down a window at Petersburg Building & Supply that had been special ordered for a business in Albion. After it arrived, Charf said, they wanted a bigger window instead.
“They happened to have this window, and it was what I wanted,” she said. “There was another business that called about it, but we had said we’d take it.”
Charf, who owns Wanek Pharmacy in Neligh and the Tilden Pharmacy, said she thought about adding a drive through window years ago when the pharmacy was purchased from Jim and Cindy Wanek. With the vacant lot next door, Charf had visions of expanding her store and opted not to install the window for that reason, as well as concern over decreased foot traffic.
Considering today’s situation with the coronavirus, Charf said concern over community health is stronger than that of her gift area.
“At this point, I don’t care about that,” she said. “I just want our customers to stay healthy and get their medicine. And I want them to avoid contact with my employees with everything going on.”
While the window is new to Wanek Pharmacy, a pickup window isn’t new for pharmacies in Neligh. Hilltop Drugs Etc. also has a drive-through window and installed it upon opening the business several years ago.
A Wanek Pharmacy, the window is currently classified as pick up — not technically a drive through — at this time because it hasn’t been approved by the Neligh City Council. Charf said she called the City Office before construction began and asked to be put on the April agenda to have the drive-through approved with a Main Street entrance and alley exit.
Charf said it will take away two parking places on Main Street to allow room for vehicles to pull in, which has led to discussion about using the rest of the lot for additional parking. Charf said she’s unsure what is possible but that could be discussed later.
Charf said with work still needing to be done at the curb, it’s rough for those trying to jump the curb. Wanek Pharmacy has posted warnings about damage to vehicles and is working to improve that aspect.
She commended the City of Neligh for working with her and understanding the COVID-19 situation and the urgency of installing the pickup window.
“The City of Neligh is concerned about the safety of the community and has showed that,” she said. “They also want people to go to the businesses that are open, and I need to protect the safety of my employees as well.”
Charf said she’s heard nothing but positive response from the community since the window opened. Other than a few jokes about ordering food, Charf said customers have been taking full advantage of the new service.
“We’re handing out whatever people need, whether it’s Tylenol, masks, gloves, prescriptions,” she said. “That window will provide a lot of benefit for us. It’s amazing how much usage we’ve had out of it already.”
Charf said she doesn’t have plans to add a pickup window in Tilden because of the waiting list for a window. She said employees there are offering delivery and curbside pick up.