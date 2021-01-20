As Brenna Wagner walked to the free-throw line, dozens of smartphones focused on the Summerland senior since the crowd knew all she needed was one point to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
Everyone knew what was happening. Everyone but Wagner.
“I had no idea,” she said laughing after the game. “When coach subbed me out, I wondered why. He shook my hand and told me I had 1,000 (points), and I heard the announcer say it. It was just like, ‘Wow, I got it.’ ”
Heading into Thursday’s game against St. Mary’s, Wagner knew she was just 13 points shy of 1,000 since she and her parents, Jeremy and Page Wagner of Ewing, updated her total after every game.
Because she was so close, Wagner said nerves got the best of her early and she scored just six points in the first half of Thursday’s game. Wagner admitted it wasn’t until she forgot about the milestone that she began to play like herself again, racking up 17 points on the night.
“I was just a little nervous,” she said with a laugh after the game. “I had it in my head that 13 points wasn’t hard to get, but they double-teamed me and triple-teamed me. It was a lot harder than I thought, so I started taking the attention off me and giving the ball to my teammates. They were hitting the shots, so I finally was able to let go of it all and start playing.”
Ironically, Summerland coach Greg Appleby said being an unselfish player is both what helped her reach the milestone as well as held her back in accumulating points. A four-year starter — including the first three running the point — Wagner averaged 12 points as a freshman, 10 as a sophomore and eight as a junior.
“Her scoring average went down because she gave of herself to other teammates to allow us to win 18-20 games the last two years. We had a lot of good players, and she ran the point and got them the basketball,” Appleby said proudly.
This year, Wagner has become the go-to scorer. As she barreled closer to the scoring milestone, the 5-11 senior hit the gas during the last two weeks, beginning with a 38-point showstopper against Plainview. Wagner then had 12 against North Central, 23 against West Holt and 27 versus Creighton to leave her 13 shy of 1,000 heading into Thursday’s game.
“This year, we need her to get 20 points a night to be a good team, and she's doing that,” Appleby said. “I’m really proud of her for that. It would be easy for her to say she should have averaged more points in those earlier years, but she has always done what we needed her to do.”
A starter since she was a freshman at Ewing, Wagner said scoring 1,000 points was always a goal, especially as she watched teammate Ashley Koenig hit the mark last year. Wagner said Koenig was key in teaching her to read the court to find open players.
Even though 1,000 was a personal goal, team goals have always been more important.
“I set that goal as a freshman that I wanted to get here by my senior year,” Wagner said. “It’s definitely been something I wanted to strive for. I didn’t want it to consume me and change my game.”
Wagner said her parents have been instrumental to her success — from the volleyball court to the basketball court.
“My parents have been there through everything,” she said. “My mom has pushed me to do everything the best I could, and my dad would help me go through plays and the game. He’d walk through things and get in the gym. They wanted to help me become the best player I possibly could.”
Wagner admitted her coach calls her “a Type A personality” because she has so much determination and fire on the court. The last couple of years, Appleby said Wagner has matured and developed into a team leader.
“Her temp runs hot, but she’s been able to calm herself and the rest of the team down. She provides great leadership and really leads by example,” Appleby said. “Brenna practices hard, plays hard and has fun. She’s matured a lot as a player and as a person. She’s a great kid, and I’m proud to coach her.”