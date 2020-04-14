The mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Neligh United Methodist Church as well as various other churches, individuals, and businesses in the area, will be dispersing food on Tuesday, April 21, from 4:00-5:30 pm at Riverside Park in Neligh.
Due to the changing regulations within the corna-virus pandemic, this and future distributions will be held outside using a drive-up delivery until further notice.
"Recipients will remain in their vehicles and our volunteers will load the food for them," Jeanie Juracek said. "There will be volunteers on hand to direct traffic and make sure people get to the correct distribution location."
This type of mobile pantry will have more physical labor involved, she said.
"It is our hope that some younger people will come to help us that day," Jeanie said.
If you can help out the day of the mobile food pantry, please bring a mask to wear and be at the park by 2 p.m. The mobile food pantry will be set up on the west side of the swimming pool.
Anyone with questions may call Jeanie at 402 887-4735 or Lyle at 640-6552.