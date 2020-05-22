Although local Memorial Day programs have been cancelled across the area due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the public is invited to attend “Nebraska’s Largest Memorial Day Celebration With the Fewest People Present in the Room.”
The virtual statewide Memorial Day observance will be livestreamed at www.veterans.nebraska.gov/memorialday on Monday, May 25 from the Rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
The event is set to begin at 8 a.m. with the lighting of a ceremonial candle by Gold Star Mother Monica Alexander. The candle will remain lit until 8 p.m. when it is extinguished by Gold Star Father Mel Alexander. Their son, Army Corporal Matthew Alexander of Gretna, was killed May 6, 2007, when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle in Iraq.
Over the course of the day, honor guard sentinels will stand watch in half-hour shifts until the candle is extinguished.