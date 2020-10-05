Monday’s testimony in Lexington ended with jurors watching surveillance footage of Bailey Boswell purchasing large bottles of bleach and trash bags from two Wilber stores on Nov. 15, 2017 — just hours before she went on her date with Sydney Loofe.
Boswell, 26, is on trial for the murder of Loofe, formerly of Neligh. Prosecutors allege that she and her co-conspirator Aubrey Trial, who was convicted in 2019, lured, killed and dismembered Loofe.
A Dollar General Store manager and a Wilber grocery store owner both testified to the surveillance footage which showed Boswell taking the items off the shelf and later purchasing them at the register.
Sandy Anno, a Dollar General district manager, testified that she was able to match a UPC code on a cut up box of trash bags to Boswell’s Dollar General receipt. The cut up box was evidence found near Loofe’s remains in rural Clay County. She also confirmed that two of the bleach bottles taken from Trail and Boswell’s apartment matched the UPC code on Dollar General receipts. In addition, Boswell purchased two bottles of drain cleaner the next day, according to a Dollar General receipt.
This testimony followed an afternoon filled with witnesses testifying to earlier video footage where Boswell could be seen checking into a Lincoln hotel with Trail the day before her first date, and proceeding to Home Depot the next day where the couple bought plastic drop cloths, a hack saw and two blades, tin snips and other knives. They also traveled to an antique shop where they could be seen purchasing a meat grinder, wooden handled scythe and Gerber folding saw and sheath.
