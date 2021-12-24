The Neligh Police Department is asking for the public’s help after more than a dozen vehicles had tires slashed.
According to Neligh Police Chief Mike Wright, early Thursday morning, an individual or individuals vandalized numerous vehicles at Hilltop Auto and Jonny Dodge, and also a private citizen’s vehicle. In total, 13 vehicles had tires slashed.
If anyone has any information, please contact the Neligh Police Department at 402-887-4335 or the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department at 402-887-4148.