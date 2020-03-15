The Nebraska Unified District is planning to following the guidelines of Governor Pete Ricketts in regard to school closures.
According to a statement issued Sunday by Superintendent Dale Martin, "As of today, we have no confirmed cases or community spread of COVID-19 in our region. As such, school will resume as scheduled on Monday, March 16, 2020."
Martin said, following the governor's guidance, schools will be closed
• If there is a spike in COVID-19 symptoms accompanied by a drop in influenza cases confirming 1% or more of the community or communities being infected with the coronavirus.
• Community transmission (untraceable) local COVID-19 case, which is the ESU 8 region for the Unified District.
If either of those scenarios should occur, Martin said all schools within the ESU8 region would be closed for a period of 6-8 weeks.
"The different precautions that we are all being advised to take are serious, and we as school officials are doing our best to best ensure the safety of the students and adults who are part of our education community. I'm sure that you have many questions about the way to navigate the upcoming days, week and possibly months," Martin said.