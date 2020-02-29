Farming isn’t easy, but Two Rivers Irrigation is excited about a new product that makes it a whole lot easier to not only know how much to water crops but also to save money.
Through Lindsay, Two Rivers is offering FieldNET® advisor with a $299 subscription.
“It takes into account your soil types, what hybrid you planted and its maturity, when you planted it and the weather forecast with 20 years of history,” Two Rivers Irrigation owner Cody Frank said.
“It knows where the crop should be progressing at that time. It knows daily ET, knows when you irrigate, radar indicated rainfall. With all that, it can model your watering needs in that field all summer and be very accurate,” he added.
Frank said the data can go to your phone or computer and will send alerts if a field is getting too dry. He said there is no physical hardware installed in the field to monitor the moisture. It’s a computer model that knows exactly what the field needs.
He said FieldNET® by Lindsay puts you in total control. Gain fast, easy access to your entire irrigation operation. As your fully integrated wireless management tool, FieldNET lets you view and control your systems from virtually anywhere.
Frank said the system uses all of the data collected over the years to calculate what the weather is at that exact field on those exact dates.
“It knows exactly what stage your crop is in and how much rainfall you’ve gotten and how much your pivot has put on. It will tell you how much to water and when to water to give that crop its optimal amount of water.
“You figure that per acre on a standard irrigated quarter, and you’re looking at $2.80 an acre to have somebody scouting your field every day for moisture,” he said.
If Frank seems like he knows a lot about the product, it’s because he’s using it himself. Frank said he wanted to test it out on his own fields before recommending it to anyone else. After using it for a couple of seasons, he’s sold on the product.
“I use it on our fields, and I wouldn’t recommend it if it wasn’t exactly what it says it is,” he said. “This is a great product that saves money and offers peace of mind.”
It’s been a big year for Two Rivers Irrigation and Carquest of Neligh.
In June the company was presented the 2019 Northeast Nebraska Business of the Year award at the Nebraska Diplomats Banquet by Governor Pete Ricketts.
Frank said he started promoting it last year and is really confident and ready to promote the product.He said if customers by a FieldNET unit before April 1, the first three years of subscriptions is free.
Frank said this technology is the future of agriculture, and this is being tested and developed by Zimmatic.
Other technology Two Rivers is promoting is Farmer’s Edge, which provides satellite imagery on the fields. It’s a daily image that provides crop health. That’s $1.50 per acre subscription.
Frank said the additional costs actually save money.
“It’s been proven that spending a couple of dollars per acre with this technology actually saves a round or two with their irrigation,” he said. “They would otherwise irrigate when they didn’t have to. This will help save fuel and wear and tear on their equipment.”
Frank said he will have more information on the new products on display next week during the Antelope County Ag & Home Expo for people to view and for questions.