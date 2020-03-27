On Friday, it was announced that two Nebraskans with COVID-19 have died, according to the Central District Health Department in Grand Island and the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha.
The Douglas County Health Department confirmed Friday that a county resident in his 50s died from COVID-19. It was reported that he had “serious underlying health conditions” and died earlier in the week.
The CDHD reported the death of a hospitalized woman in her 60s in Hall County. She died Thursday and was a confirmed case of coronavirus through community spread. The woman also had underlying health issues.